Dogs Throw The Most Adorable Party For Grandma's 89th Birthday

Younger people, take note — this is what it looks like when someone is winning at life.

Vitoria Abencoada

The other day, this big-hearted grandmother named Maria marked her 89th birthday at home in Brazil. But it was far from a fuddy-duddy sort of affair. It was actually a celebration most people can only dream of. Maria, you see, has many furry friends.

Grandma Maria shares her home with her daughter, her daughter’s family and a happy pack of adorable dogs — 10 in all. To them, Maria is the embodiment of kindness and love. And she makes sure all her dogs get plenty. “The house is very busy!” Vitoria Abencoada, Maria’s daughter, told The Dodo. “She loves living with animals. She loves to cuddle with them.” So, it only made sense that, when Maria’s birthday came along, all those pups would throw a party.

The dogs sat alongside Maria at the table as the celebration got underway. And no birthday would be complete, of course, without a birthday song. Surrounded by so much love, Grandma Maria was radiant. It was perfect:

“The dogs loved participating in Grandma’s party!” Abencoada said. “Here, they are treated as part of the family. They participate in everything.” There was delicious food served as well — treats for people and more than a few for pups.

