Shelter Dog With 'Tusks' Is Looking For Someone To Love Him Just As He Is

Caesar was adopted from Ruff House Rescue when he was 6 months old and was recently surrendered back to the rescue at 10 and a half years old because his family said he’d “ruined one too many rugs.” The senior pup is understandably very confused and is still adjusting to life in his foster home. His foster family already adores every part of him — including his walrus teeth.

“When I first opened the car door, he was sitting in his dog bed nervously,” Kathleen Gioeli, Caesar’s foster mom, told The Dodo. “He looked up at me, and I immediately fell in love with his ‘tusks.’ I called my sister (who is my roommate/foster partner) and told her that he had arrived and he resembled a walrus. We say he’s a walrus by day, fruit bat by night — his big eyes and teeth are all you can see at night.”

Kathleen Gioeli

Caesar has two bottom teeth that jut straight out of his mouth. His former family told the rescue that every time they got his teeth cleaned, he had to have some pulled, and his canines shifted over time. His unusual teeth don’t seem to cause him any pain, and he eats and drinks normally. He just happens to look a lot like a walrus — and that’s definitely not a bad thing. Even though his teeth make him stand out, Caesar would still rather blend in as he slowly adjusts to his new surroundings. His foster family can tell there’s a bubbly personality buried in him somewhere, and they’ve enjoyed watching it emerge little by little.

Kathleen Gioeli

“He has kind eyes, he seeks human affection above all else, he is polite with my dogs and enjoys every last crumb of food given to him,” Gioeli said. “He also enjoys sunning himself, snuggling in my bed as well as his own bed, being held and, lastly, going for car rides. However, I know there are many more layers to his sweet soul that he hasn’t felt comfortable sharing yet. He will get there eventually with love and time!”

Kathleen Gioeli

Caesar’s walrus teeth have already attracted some attention from potential adopters, and hopefully he’ll find his forever family in no time. He’s still a little nervous and just wants to find a family who will love him for exactly who he is, walrus teeth and all.