Dogs Team Up To Save Owner After He Collapses On Mountain Trail

The other day, a 71-year-old man and his two dogs headed out for a walk on a mountain trail in Cumbria, England. The pups, no doubt, were eager and excited to be outside exploring — but then the unthinkable happened. And in an instant, they knew just what to do.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team

Shortly after passing another hiker going the other way on the trail, the dogs’ owner was struck with a medical emergency. He was having a seizure and soon lost consciousness. There wasn’t another person around to see it. But the man was far from alone. His pups, realizing his distress, sprang into action. “Incredibly one of his dogs, a black Labrador, ran after the passing walker, barking to get her attention and tried to get her to return, which she duly did,” the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team wrote. “She found the other dog, a golden retriever, lying by the unconscious man.” The hiker had a phone and was able to call for help. But it was the man’s two dogs who’d saved the day.

Dodo Shows Odd Couples

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team