Dogs Have The Best Reactions To Hearing Their Names Called At Doggy Day Care

What’s in a name? A big, happy smile and wagging tail, that’s what. Just ask these adorable dogs.

In a wonderfully sweet set of videos shared by Dogtown, a canine day care center in Virginia, various pups are filmed doing one thing, and one thing only: responding to their names being called.

Though the premise sounds quite simple, the dogs’ reactions are nothing short of delightful.

"They are all so excited," Dogtown wrote.