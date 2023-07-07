Dog’s Odd Obsession With The Birthday Song Is A Gift That Keeps On Giving

In the Stevenson household, birthday celebrations are extra special. Like most families, their parties involve loved ones gathering together, streamers, balloons, cake and a rousing rendition of the "Happy Birthday" song. But, unlike most families, that song is sung by their sweet gray-and-white pittie, Turbo.

Turbo, now 9, has been singing since he was about 2 years old, his mom, Holly Stevenson, told The Dodo. “We had never heard him sing prior to then,” she said.

The Stevensons brought Turbo home one Christmas Eve when he was just a puppy. “He actually was living in a loving home with his siblings and mom and dad,” Stevenson said. But after Turbo’s dog mom broke her hip, the puppies had to find new families to care for them. “He was the most amazing gift we have ever received,” Stevenson said.

Although Turbo was born during the Christmas season, you won’t find any Christmas carols in his repertoire. He only sings "Happy Birthday" and nothing else. According to his mom and human brother, Sean, they’ve tried to get Turbo to sing other songs, but he just won’t have it. He only has ears (and howls) for "Happy Birthday."

And Turbo is very dedicated to his favorite song. “[The] funny thing is that no matter where or when he hears ‘Happy Birthday,’ he will sing along,” Stevenson said. “He has woken up at 2 a.m. from deep sleep to sing along to the TV,” she added. “He will sing along to his own videos! It does not matter if you don't sing — he will.” Turbo prefers to be part of a chorus, but he will do a solo if called for. “If others sing along, he definitely gets more loud and excited,” Stevenson and Sean said. “The more people that sing, the more loud he will as well — but he will still sing alone!”

When Turbo celebrates his 10th birthday this October, he’ll have a lot more to celebrate than in years past. Earlier this year, Turbo was diagnosed with osteosarcoma and went through a leg amputation. “In November of 2022, Turbo had some swelling in his leg,” Stevenson said. “We watched it for a week, and it went down but came back about a week later. He was in a lot of pain and started not using that leg very much.” His recovery took a bit longer than the Stevensons expected, but after several weeks, Turbo began to heal. “He started regaining his confidence pretty quickly and wanting to take longer walks,” Holly said. “We started seeing him wanting to play and sing and be super silly like his old self. As of now, Turbo is in great health and doing amazing.”

Despite his amputation, Turbo is as active as ever. Stevenson describes him as a “very silly, goofy boy” who loves going for walks, shredding his toys and going on adventures. “We take him out for ice cream, to the pet store and often to local restaurants that allow dogs too,” Stevenson said. “One of his all-time favorite things to do is swim in the pool too. Pretty much anything active, he is ready to go.”

And, of course, Turbo is always game for a "Happy Birthday" sing-along.