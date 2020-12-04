4 min read

Dog's Mom Decorates His Cone Every Day To Help Him Feel Better

"It’s put a smile on so many faces" ❤️

By Caitlin Jill Anders

Published on 12/4/2020 at 4:59 PM

For a puppy, Finn has always been incredibly laid-back. He’s very easygoing, fairly lazy and loves to snuggle up with his mom every chance he gets. When he went to get neutered and had to wear a cone for two weeks, his mom hoped that his laid-back nature would help make the two weeks go by a little easier. 

“He was not thrilled to wear the cone, but did so begrudgingly,” Jenn Frates, Finn’s mom, told The Dodo. 

dog and mom
Jenn Frates

To try and make the two weeks go by a little faster, Frates decided to try dressing Finn’s cone up a bit. She scrolled through Pinterest looking for ideas — and found so many, she ended up being able to give Finn a different look every day for the entire two weeks. 

dog cone
Jenn Frates

“I thought it would be a funny way to get through the long two weeks of him having to wear an ugly cone,” Frates said. “I’m trying to stock his first year puppy book with lots of funny memories. I also just love art/being crafty in any form.” 

dog cone
Jenn Frates

For Finn, it gave him something to focus on instead of fixating on the annoying cone. He knows that whenever he sits still for a picture, he always gets lots of treats afterwards, so the cone photo shoots were a fun way to keep him busy each day. 

dog cone
Jenn Frates

“We do a lot of photo shoots so he knows when I have him sit in the backyard that he has to wait and if he does … lots of treats are coming,” Frates said. 

dog cone
Jenn Frates

The cone designs were all pretty elaborate … 

dog cone
Jenn Frates

… and super adorable. 

dog cone
Jenn Frates

After the photo shoots, Frates posted Finn and his cone looks online, and everyone who saw them, from friends to complete strangers, couldn’t help but smile. 

dog cone
Jenn Frates

“I’m glad it’s put a smile on so many faces in such a dreary year,” Frates said. “I loved reading the comments that said, ‘I needed to see this today,’ or ‘This is exactly what we need to see this year.’ Warmed my heart!” 

dog cone
Jenn Frates

Frates is thrilled that her cone designs made so many people happy, and Finn is thrilled that he got so many treats — and that his time wearing the cone is finally done. 

