Dogs Help Dad And Baby Sister Recreate Iconic Scene From 'Lion King'

And they helped their parents mark the occasion in the most adorable way.

Meet Kenai and Kono — two sweet pups whose family recently grew by one.

Kenai and Kono live in Florida with their owners, Mandi and Jeremy Johnson. The Johnsons are professional dog trainers, so their pups are always front and center. But now there’s a new member of the pack.

The Johnsons’ baby girl, Malia.

To announce Malia's arrival, Jeremy thought it would be fun to recreate an iconic scene from the film “The Lion King” — with Kenai and Kono playing the parts of her animal admirers.

And, well, they nailed it.