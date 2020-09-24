4 min read Dogs Have The Most Well-Behaved Birthday Party Ever "They literally know the phrase ‘picture time!'"

Throwing a party for 12 dogs can get pretty wild, but the pups at Lending Paws Pet Care are the goodest boys and girls you’ll ever meet. Whenever a dog at the doggy day care has a birthday, Aubrey Thweatt makes sure they get a special party with all their best friends. The celebration includes goodies, party hats and cute photos to commemorate the day.

“I started doing birthday pics and goodies with my own dogs and so when one of my client’s pups would have a birthday ... they would send goodies for the group,” Thweatt, owner of Lending Paws Pet Care, told The Dodo. “It just sort of evolved from there.” And when it comes to posing for the birthday party photo, these dogs are pros. They don't even mind wearing a party hat.

When a gray pittie named Rosemary celebrated her 4th birthday, Thweatt snapped a photo, never expecting it to go viral. But after one of the dog owners posted it on Twitter, people couldn't get over the dogs’ unique expressions and expert sitting skills.

“They have been coming for years. We do group pictures daily so they are used to it,” Thweatt said. “We do ‘sit and stay’ for everything.” “We have lots of fun and they literally know the phrase ‘picture time!’" Thweatt added. "They will all run in the direction I’m walking to get to a spot to sit.”

