Dog’s Hilarious Haircut Isn’t What Mom Expected

When Julie and Daniel Parker took their dog Henry to the groomer , they hoped he’d return with a fresh new ‘do. But the haircut didn’t go as planned.

“When it was time to pick him up, we noticed he wasn't trimmed,” Julie Parker told The Dodo. “The staff let us know he was not a fan of grooming.”

Henry gave the stylists such a hard time, that they bathed him and called it a day.

“It wasn't said out loud but heavily implied by their looks that they would prefer it if they didn't have to deal with him again,” Julie’s cousin Jenae Townsend told The Dodo, adding that Daniel now cuts Henry’s hair.

“[I’m] not saying we have perfected his grooming, but at least we get some fascinating looks ,” Townsend said.