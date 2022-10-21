Dog’s Emotional Reunion With Dad After 18 Months Away Will Bring You To Tears

Ellie’s love for her dad stretches far and wide. There’s nothing the 3-year-old English coonhound wouldn’t do to be with him. But when circumstances forced the two out of their home, her dad had to make the gut-wrenching decision to give her up. Ellie thought she’d never see him again — until fate intervened at just the right time.

Facebook/Canine Haven Rescue, Inc.

“We were contacted in June 2021 by our vet office to take Ellie,” Cara Seiler of Canine Haven Rescue Inc. told The Dodo. “Her owner was a client there, and he’d just lost his wife and had to move in with his daughter [who] didn’t allow him to bring Ellie.” It wasn’t an easy decision, but Ellie’s dad made sure she’d be taken care of.

Dodo Shows Odd Couples Dog And Wild Dolphin Play Whenever They See Each Other

Facebook/Canine Haven Rescue, Inc.

She went into a foster home where she remained for a year and half with zero interest from potential adoptions — something that still baffles Seiler. “Her previous owner had kept in contact and even sent some toys and a jacket for her,” Seiler said. “Ellie is a very sweet and loving gal, so we have no idea why nobody ever applied to adopt her.”

Facebook/Canine Haven Rescue, Inc.

Ellie’s dad kept a close watch on her throughout their time apart. “When we told him she was still here you could hear tears in his voice,” Seiler said. “He then said he was moving in with his sister in South Carolina and she loved dogs and he could take Ellie if we would allow him to have her back. So, we arranged [for them] to meet at our vet office.” You can watch the emotional reunion here: