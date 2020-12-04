3 min read Dogs Destroy Tree So Many Times Mom Has To Set Up A ‘Force Field’ They're a very energetic bunch 😂

Scoop, Zoey, Chloe and Chancey Boy are all rescues who absolutely adore their mom. They all came from shelters, and all have a little bit of separation anxiety because they just love their new life and family so much. “Whenever I leave the house, they tear up whatever they can get a hold of, and when I’m home … I’M their comfort zone,” Brenda Hofstad Hughes, the dogs’ mom, told The Dodo. “They all LOVE people (except the mailman) and they ALL sleep in our bed.”

Brenda Hofstad Hughes

Their parents know that the dogs like to destroy things whenever they’re gone, so they’ve gotten good at dog-proofing the house — but every Christmas, as soon as they put up the tree, that becomes the new target. “The Christmas tree gets destroyed every year,” Hughes said.

No matter how hard their parents try, the dogs always manage to take down the huge Christmas tree every single year, and are always pretty darn proud of themselves in the aftermath.

As much as they love destroying the tree, Hughes decided she just couldn’t keep cleaning up the mess, so she purchased a force field of sorts to hopefully keep the overly curious dogs away from the tree. The steel gate cost $200 …

… and so far, has been well worth the money.

