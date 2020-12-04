3 min read

Dogs Destroy Tree So Many Times Mom Has To Set Up A ‘Force Field’

They're a very energetic bunch 😂

By Caitlin Jill Anders

Published on 12/4/2020 at 5:03 PM

Scoop, Zoey, Chloe and Chancey Boy are all rescues who absolutely adore their mom. They all came from shelters, and all have a little bit of separation anxiety because they just love their new life and family so much. 

“Whenever I leave the house, they tear up whatever they can get a hold of, and when I’m home … I’M their comfort zone,” Brenda Hofstad Hughes, the dogs’ mom, told The Dodo. “They all LOVE people (except the mailman) and they ALL sleep in our bed.” 

dogs in matching sweaters
Brenda Hofstad Hughes

Their parents know that the dogs like to destroy things whenever they’re gone, so they’ve gotten good at dog-proofing the house — but every Christmas, as soon as they put up the tree, that becomes the new target. 

“The Christmas tree gets destroyed every year,” Hughes said. 

dogs destroy Christmas tree
Brenda Hofstad Hughes

No matter how hard their parents try, the dogs always manage to take down the huge Christmas tree every single year, and are always pretty darn proud of themselves in the aftermath. 

dogs destroy Christmas tree
Brenda Hofstad Hughes

As much as they love destroying the tree, Hughes decided she just couldn’t keep cleaning up the mess, so she purchased a force field of sorts to hopefully keep the overly curious dogs away from the tree. 

The steel gate cost $200 … 

dog looks at Christmas tree
Brenda Hofstad Hughes

… and so far, has been well worth the money. 

dog looks at Christmas tree
Brenda Hofstad Hughes

As of now, the dogs haven’t been able to break through the gate to get to the tree — but of course, there’s still time. 

Even though the pack is a little hyper and a little anxious, their parents love them so much and wouldn’t trade them for anything in the world. 

