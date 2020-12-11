5 min read Dogs Decide They Aren't OK With Christmas Tree Blocking Their View “They were both fighting to get space in the window to bark at the delivery guy, and it escalated." 😂

Jake and Rosie are both rescue pups and the best of friends. Jake joined the family about a year before Rosie did, and he helped teach her how to be a dog. They both love playing every chance they get and snuggling up with their dog big brother Sarge. The pair are always together — and occasionally get in trouble together, too.

Michelle Grandmaison

Jake and Rosie are both very curious, and also very protective of their family. They love standing at the windows to observe the world around them and make sure that no one is coming to disturb the peace. “The two front windows are their guard points,” Michelle Grandmaison, the dogs’ mom, told The Dodo. “They are the nosy neighbors. That sidewalk out front is THEIRS.”

Michelle Grandmaison

The family recently put up their Christmas tree for the holiday season, and placed it in front of one of Jake and Rosie’s windows. That was just the best place for it, and it hadn’t ever really been a problem before. Everyone figured it would be fine again … until a delivery person arrived to drop off some packages. Jake and Rosie were patrolling the house as usual when the delivery guy arrived, and of course, they lost their minds. As they made every attempt to protect their house, they sort of forgot that the tree needed space in front of the window, too.

Michelle Grandmaison

“They were both fighting to get space in the window to bark at the delivery guy, and it escalated when the guy had to come to the door with the second box,” Grandmaison said. “That’s when they lost track of where they were and down came the tree.”

Michelle Grandmaison

When Grandmaison came home and saw the fallen tree, she went to watch the footage from the camera that’s set up to see exactly what had happened. She wanted to know which dog was to blame, and then quickly realized that it was a joint effort. “I was relieved when the video showed they did not get hurt or eat anything, and now I just look back on it and laugh,” Grandmaison said.