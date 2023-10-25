Shelter Staff Is Stunned When Dogs Arrive With Something Shiny On Their Foreheads

When Peanut Butter and Jelly first arrived at Sonoma County Animal Services back in July 2015 as strays, they immediately caught the attention of everyone who laid eyes on them. “Our staff was shocked and confused,” Emma Diemert, shelter supervisor at Sonoma County Animal Services, told The Dodo. “Many of them have been working in animal care for many years and had never seen anything quite like it.”

Sonoma County Animal Services

Poor Peanut Butter and Jelly had arrived at the shelter with jewels glued to their foreheads, and no one could understand why. “The removal was done by our vet back in 2015,” Diemert said. “She removed them herself and noted that there was a secondary burn due to the application of the gems.”

Sonoma County Animal Services

The jewels left the dogs with scars on their foreheads, but otherwise, they seemed to be OK. They were adopted by a loving family and went off to live a wonderful life — until their owner sadly passed away and there was no one left to take care of them.

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue

Peanut Butter and Jelly ended up back at Sonoma County Animal Services, who got in touch with Muttville Senior Dog Rescue to see if they could help these now-seniors find their new forever home.

Lisa Arden

“They are very sweet and friendly dogs who are great around people and get along well with other dogs,” Lisa Arden, the pair’s foster mom, told The Dodo. “They continue to blossom in foster, showing both of their silly personalities. They are both still quite active and love to run around and play. They are just the most wonderful dogs!”

Lisa Arden

Peanut Butter and Jelly are very adaptable and would do well in a variety of homes, but would prefer to live in a home without young children. Otherwise, they just want to be loved. “Peanut Butter and Jelly have SO much love to give and would make anyone who adopts them truly happy,” Arden said.