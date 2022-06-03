Dog Brings Mom Things He Thinks She Might Need While In The Shower

For as long as his family can remember, Fin’s favorite thing to do has been to figure things out. He loves creating puzzles for himself to solve, and gets super excited about every single one. “Every day is a brand-new exciting adventure for him,” Vee Thayer, Fin’s mom, told The Dodo. “It’s like Christmas morning every morning … He keeps himself busy — sometimes I’ll hear him trotting around in another room and wonder what he’s up to before deciding I probably don’t want to know.”

Fin creates new challenges for himself all the time — but one of his favorites is trying to get his mom to open the door while she’s in the shower. For some reason, Fin doesn’t love when his mom goes into the bathroom to take a shower. Maybe it’s the sound of the water splashing around, maybe it’s the closed door or maybe it’s just the fact that she’s in there for so long. Whatever it is, he doesn’t love it, and so he’s made it his mission to try and get his mom to open the door again every time she showers.

In order to accomplish this mission, he brings her gifts — and they’re different every single time. “From what my fiancé says, Fin brings a couple items to the door while I’m in the shower to see if any of them will get me to open the door,” Thayer said. “Sometimes I’ll open it to find an assortment of items, other times it’ll just be one thing.”

When it first started, Thayer wasn’t quite sure what was happening, but now she’s always excited to open the door and discover what Fin has decided to bring her today. Sometimes his offerings are shower-related, like shampoo or a swimsuit. Other times, they’re entirely out of left field.

“Some of my favorite things he’s brought me have been duct tape, tongs, shampoo, socks, his bed, a bowl of his food, hangers and a pack of Post its,” Thayer said. “When I open the door, I always say thank you and check out each item. His face is the cutest when the door opens — it’s a mixture of pride and concern, like, ‘Oh jeez, I hope I brought the right thing!’”

Fin has created a similar puzzle to solve involving his dad, but with a slightly different spin. “When he senses it’s about time for dog dad to get home from work, he’ll sit in a specific spot at the corner of the carpet in our living room and wait,” Thayer said. “The longer the wait, the more toys and items he’ll grab. It’s like he’s trying to find ‘the thing’ that will make his dad walk through the door.”

Even though he tries to solve these puzzles every day, Fin never gets bored of them. He likes bringing things to his parents to get them to walk through a door and come play with him again. It brings both him and his parents a lot of joy, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.