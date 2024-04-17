Dog Who’s Spent 886 Days In Shelter Can't Stop Smiling On 'Special Outing'

Back in 2021, a young black pittie named Cider was rescued from an illegal dog fighting operation and brought to the Pennsylvania SPCA. Safe and cared for at the shelter, Cider recuperated. Soon, it was time for Cider to start looking for his forever home. Two and a half years later, Cider is still looking. Every day, the hopeful pup puts on a smile, wondering if this might be the day he meets his people.

Pennsylvania SPCA

“Shelter life can be difficult on dogs, especially those who have been here for as long as Cider has,” Pennsylvania SPCA manager of volunteer programs Lindsey King told The Dodo. “Cider remains a pretty happy pup, but we can see shelter life taking a toll on him.” Recently, King brought Cider to a park offsite, where he was free to run and play.

Pennsylvania SPCA

“After spending 886 days in the shelter, sometimes you just need a special outing with your very best friend,” Pennsylvania SPCA wrote in a Facebook post about the outing. Basking in the sun, Cider stretched out in the bright green grass, a smile plastered to his face.

“Seeing him running around on the grass and the creek was really incredible,” King said. “My favorite part was sitting on the grass with him as he just enjoyed the sounds, smells and sights. He was so at peace.”

Pennsylvania SPCA

Though the day was a success, Pennsylvania SPCA staff couldn’t help but feel bittersweet about Cider’s brief stint outside shelter walls. “We only wish all of his days were like this,” the Pennsylvania SPCA wrote in the Facebook post. “With the perfect family, they can be.” Cider is looking for a home with no little kids, where he’s the only pet. Cider’s perfect parents would be excited to establish routines and help the pittie learn about the world.

Pennsylvania SPCA

“The most important thing a home will need is patience,” King said. “He has had a rough start to life and will need help learning what it's like to be in a home. He will need someone who wants to embrace this.” As King can attest, Cider’s infectious, loving personality is more than worth the time and effort needed to make sure he lives his best life. One day, Cider will be someone’s perfect pet. “Cider has brought so much to my life,” King said. “He is so loving and thankful for every new toy, treat or outing. His energy and spirit can make a rough day so much brighter. His big smile is truly contagious.”