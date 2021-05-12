4 min read Dog Who's Never Been Inside Before Takes Her First Nap In A Real Bed Now she's a total Velcro dog ❤️️

For Sundae’s entire life, all she’d known was a junk-filled backyard and a cold garage. Rescued from a dog-hoarding situation in Oklahoma City by Country Roads Animal Rescue Society, the coonhound/Labrador retriever mix gave birth to a litter of puppies without ever stepping foot inside a home.

Reddit/Mugglequeen

That is, until her foster mom showed her what it meant to have a warm bed. As soon as Sundae lay down to rest, the look of relief on her face was instantaneous. Sundae knew that she was safe.

Reddit/Mugglequeen

“We’ve had her for about a week, and you would never know that she’s never been an indoor dog before,” Sundae’s foster mom, who goes by the username Mugglequeen, wrote on Reddit. “She’s totally potty trained, incredibly gentle and she’s very polite indoors.” Mugglequeen gave Sundae her name because it seemed to suit her sweetness and the beautiful chocolate, vanilla and caramel coloring on her face. At first, Sundae was cautious around men, but after her foster mom left a pair of her boyfriend's shorts on the bed — Sundae’s favorite place — she started to warm up to him.

Reddit/Mugglequeen

Now, Sundae is the most affectionate girl, always cuddling with her foster mom whenever she can. “She loves to sleep as close as possible to me in bed,” Mugglequeen wrote. “I think she’s just making up for eight-ish years of zero affection.” After so long without medical care, Sundae is finally getting the treatment she deserves. The vet found her to be heartworm positive and in need of some dental work, but she's otherwise in good health. All her puppies are being cared for by other foster families, and now Sundae's only job is to wait for the right family to come along and fall in love with her.

“Her perfect family would have a very chill lifestyle and have a ton of patience to help her continue to come out of her shell and gain confidence,” Mugglequeen said. “She will stay with me until her perfect forever family comes along!” Hopefully, it won't take too long for someone to add this loving mama dog to their family and gain a snuggle buddy for life.