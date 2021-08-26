Dog Has Watched 941 Shelter Animals Get Adopted While She Waits For A Home It's been 4 years 💔

Sue was rescued on August 22, 2017, when she was just a little puppy and taken in by the RSPCA’s Bath Cats and Dogs Home. Everyone figured it wouldn’t take long to get the sweet puppy adopted, but unfortunately they were wrong. That was four years ago, and today Sue is still waiting for her forever home.

Since she was rescued when she was only a puppy, Sue has lived most of her life in a shelter. She was adopted once in 2018, but was unfortunately returned when her new family’s circumstances changed. She’s such a sweet dog, and no one at the shelter can figure out why she’s still waiting. “We’re at a loss as to why poor Sue hasn’t been rehomed,” Rachel Jones, the chief executive of Bath Cats and Dogs Home, said in a press release. “We all absolutely adore her and love taking her out for long walks and giving her lots of attention, but we’re desperate to find her her own home.”

Since she arrived at the shelter, Sue has watched 941 other shelter residents get adopted. Everyone keeps hoping that one of these days, a family will walk through the shelter doors and choose Sue, but it hasn’t happened yet. Sue does have a few behavioral issues, but she’s been doing incredibly well with her training, and everyone at the shelter is confident that she can keep making progress wherever she goes.

“Sue is a sweet and clever pup who can get a little overexcited at times, so would benefit from owners who can continue her training,” Jones said. “She is very affectionate and loves to curl up on the sofa with you as well as get involved in a good game with her toys! She loves to meet new pals, but would be best as the only pet in the home, and we think she’d suit an adult-only home. She’s a clever pup who has already mastered basic commands like ‘sit’ and ‘paw,’ but would certainly be able to pick up more. She is happy entertaining herself, but would like a new owner who is initially around for most of the time. She can get overwhelmed at times in the home, so will need a quiet space to relax. We’d also like her to have a secure garden.”

Sue has made so many friends at the shelter, and they love doing their best to spoil her day after day — but they know that ultimately what she needs more than anything is to find the perfect forever home. “It really is time that she makes a fresh start with a lovely new family who can finally show her the love and security that she deserves,” Jones said.

If you’re interested in adopting Sue, you can check out her online page or email rehoming@bcdh.org.uk