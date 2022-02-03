Dog Who's Been At Shelter The Longest Refuses To Give Up On Finding A Home

Rocky was surrendered to Montgomery County Animal Services in May 2021 after his owner was no longer able to keep him. From the very beginning, everyone at the shelter could see that Rocky was an easygoing dog who just wanted to be loved, and they hoped it would be fairly easy to get him adopted.

“Rocky is energetic for an older dog,” Suzanne Hollifield, foster coordinator at Montgomery County Animal Services, told The Dodo. “He enjoys running and playing. [He] is very polite with other dogs and greets them delightfully … Staff and volunteers say he always looks happy and is easy to handle! He enjoys activity and delights in being outside.” Unfortunately, Rocky didn’t get adopted right away. Months passed and he remained at the shelter. It’s now been over 250 days since Rocky arrived there, and he’s still waiting for his forever home.

Rocky has a pretty upbeat personality, but shelter life has been a little hard for him. Whenever he’s in his kennel, the staff can tell he’s unhappy. He really just wants to find the perfect family who will love him forever, and his friends at the shelter want that for him, too. “He holds the title for the longest length of stay animal at the shelter,” Hollifield said.

Since arriving at the shelter last May, Rocky hasn’t left once. He’s never been fostered or taken home with someone for a sleepover or anything like that. He’s been at the shelter day after day, and now, everyone who works there who loves him so much is doing their best to try and get him into a loving home as soon as possible. With proper introductions and the right family, Rocky would do very well in a home with another dog. He thrives on routine and loves to play, so an active family with a fairly predictable schedule would be great for him. He’d rather not live in a home where there are cats.

