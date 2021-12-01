Sweetest Shelter Dog Has Been Waiting For A Home For Over 300 Days

Charlie was rescued almost a year ago now, from a hoarding situation where he was living in very poor conditions with 44 other dogs, and taken in by the RSPCA. He was incredibly scared and timid when he was first rescued and was so nervous being in a new place that he didn’t move from the corner of his kennel for around six weeks.

Before being rescued, Charlie had never even been outside, let alone worn a collar, been on a walk or experienced any other typical dog things. Everything was so new and scary to him, and his rescuers knew it would take time to adjust to his new life. Every day, Charlie got a little bit braver and slowly began to bond with his rescuers — and around four months after he was rescued, he was finally confident enough to take his very first steps outside.

Charlie is now a completely different dog than he was all those months ago. While he definitely still gets nervous, he’s also sweet and silly and loves to explore the world around him, and his rescuers want nothing more than to find him the perfect forever family to keep exploring with. “He’s a different dog to the nervous and withdrawn animal that arrived here nearly a year ago, and he really deserves to find a lovely home after all he’s been through,” Hayley Moorey, a behavior and welfare adviser with the RSPCA, said in a press release. “He loves to run off the lead with all his doggy friends here at the center and is continuing to meet and develop relationships with different members of staff. He loves getting cuddles from his main carers and he gives plenty of kisses too! It’s been quite a journey for him, but we are all over the moon at his progress and the opportunity he now has to lead the life that he always should have had.”

Charlie has now been at the shelter for over 300 days, and he’s more than ready to find his forever home. He’s been so scared for most of his life, and now that he finally has the confidence and care to really enjoy it, his rescuers don’t want him to have to spend another second missing out on anything.

Since he can still get a little nervous and overstimulated, Charlie would do best in an adult-only home where he can take his time getting used to his new surroundings, especially new noises that he may not have experienced before. He gets along well with other dogs and could live with another calm and confident dog who can show him the ropes and help him on his journey of continuing to learn how to be a dog. His new family would need to be OK with coming to the shelter a few times before taking Charlie home so he can get used to them and start to form a bond. He would also love a home with a big fenced-in yard where he can run around and play.

Charlie truly does have so much love to give, and he can’t wait to give it all to his new family — hopefully very soon. “His cheeky little personality has now really come out, and he’s shown everyone that time and patience really does pay off,” Moorey said.