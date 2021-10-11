Dog Who Works At Laundromat Can't Stop Taking Naps On All The Machines

If you walk into Larkin Street Laundry around closing time, you might get an extra-special greeting. Every night, an 8-year-old golden retriever named Cody helps his dad close up the laundromat. Cody takes his job very seriously: While his dad cleans and puts everything away, Cody takes a nap on top of the washing machines.

Instagram/codytheretriever

Luckily, his dad doesn’t mind that Cody isn’t the best worker. “My dad owns the laundromat and has always taken our dogs there with him when he closes up at the end of the day,” Stephanie, Cody’s sister who asked that her last name not be used, told The Dodo. “Our old dog loved to sit in the chairs to watch customers and people pass by, but Cody is more nimble than him.” “After we tried to get him to just sit on the chairs, he figured out a way to climb from the chair to the smaller washers and then to the bigger ones,” she added. “He’s a little lazier than our old dog, so he’d rather lay down and wait for pets and treats.”

Cody has become the main attraction at the laundromat, providing the perfect distraction for customers waiting for their clothes to finish drying. This arrangement works out for the independent Cody, who loves attention but prefers people come to him. “His motto has always been: ‘I do what I want,’” Stephanie said.

Instagram/codytheretriever

And from his high-up vantage point, Cody can keep watch on everything going on at the laundromat. “I think he likes how he can see everyone at eye level when he’s on top of the washers,” Stephanie said. “He’s also kinda snobby for a dog, so I have a theory he likes to feel like a king up there.”

Instagram/codytheretriever

After years of laundromat service, Cody has become a local celebrity — and even the subject of a few memes.