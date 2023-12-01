Dog Who Was Fed Only Sausage And Eggs Goes On Epic Weight Loss Journey

When Sweet Tomato first arrived at Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, her new friends could barely believe their eyes. The little Chihuahua was actually not so little and weighed a whopping 30 pounds when she should have only weighed 10. Her previous owner fed her mostly sausage and eggs, leading to Sweet Tomato’s shocking size.

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue

“She was the most obese dog we had ever seen,” Patty Stanton of Muttville Senior Dog Rescue told The Dodo. “She could barely heave herself up from a lying position, and she could only walk a few steps without collapsing. For any distance at all, she needed to be lowered into a stroller.” Her weight was affecting every part of her health, and her rescuers knew there was no way she could be adopted until she got a little healthier. Instead, they got her set up in a foster home, and her weight loss journey began.

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue

When Sweet Tomato was first rescued, she could barely walk, but as she started to shed the weight, her mobility came back. She was finally able to run, and the joy on her face as she galloped through the grass was the most wonderful thing in the world. “After three months, she had lost 10 pounds — a third of her weight,” Stanton said. “Six weeks after that, she was down 14 pounds and couldn't get over how fun it was to run!”

Elijah Weiss

In just a few months, Sweet Tomato had transformed into a completely different dog and was finally ready to be adopted. It didn’t take long for her forever mom, Amanda, to find her, and now the little Chihuahua is living the best life. “Every day when she goes outside, she barks, 'Hey, world, here I am!’ I believe she has some kangaroo in her,” Amanda told Muttville. “She jumps on the bed, the couch, the chairs and (when I am gone) the KITCHEN TABLE!”

Elijah Weiss