2 min read Dog Who Had To Wear ‘Cone Of Shame’ Finally Gets His Sweet Revenge Payback time 😂

These veterinary products can go by several names: Elizabethan collars, e-collars, Buster collars — all designed to keep pets from gnawing on parts of themselves that need time to heal. You probably know it as something else, though. "The cone of shame."

Wikimedia

Unflattering terminology aside, products like these are essential for keeping animals healthy and safe when they need it most. But go ahead, try telling them that. Recently, Reddit user Stowaway36 got a firsthand look at his dog's thoughts on the dreaded cone. His pup had undergone surgery to be neutered, after which he'd been required to wear the large plastic collar for a time. When it was safe for the cone to finally come off, it was payback time. Here's what he did with it:

"I'd left this cone on my patio picnic table," Stowaway36 wrote. "So, either the wind blew it off or he got up and got it." Hopefully, after using the cone as a chew toy for a while, the dog felt the score had finally been settled. As for seeing his pet's apparent desire to get revenge on the shameful cone? "He's definitely a character," Stowaway36 told The Dodo.