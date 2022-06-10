Dog Who 'Died' Runs Into Mom's Arms When She Sees Her At Shelter

When Maile Trist checked her email last week, she opened up a message she assumed was a prank. Her beloved dog, a senior Chihuahua named Jazzy, was at the Cowley County Humane Society after being found wandering around a nearby rock quarry. The email didn’t make sense to Trist because Jazzy had passed away two years ago.

Maile Trist

When Trist first met Jazzy at San Diego Humane Society four years ago, she ignored the “Do not pet” sign on her cage. Somehow she knew they’d have a connection. “I came across my gorgeous girl, I stuck my hand in the cage, and she automatically walked right up to me, tail wagging, and put her head in my hand,” Trist told The Dodo. “I started crying because I had found my dog!”

Maile Trist

Two years passed, and Trist moved from California to Kansas. Overwhelmed with the move and a new full-time job, she felt she didn’t have enough time to give to Jazzy. So she asked a dog-loving couple she was friendly with to watch her pup until she got settled. However, when Trist tried to get back in touch with the couple, they ignored her calls and deleted their social media accounts. She couldn’t find them anywhere. Then, six months later, Trist’s fiancé managed to track them down and asked for Jazzy back.

Maile Trist

“The lady told him she had died three months prior,” Trist said. “About a year and half went by, and lots and lots of grieving. I felt horrible for ever giving her to them because I thought I wasn’t there for her last moments.” Trist thought she’d never see her beloved dog again, but luckily, Jazzy had a microchip. And when she got the news that Jazzy had been located, she dropped everything to be with her dog again.

Facebook/Cowley County Humane Society

“I automatically headed home from my job and got in the car and headed to her,” Trist said. “I was crying on and off the whole way there, which was almost a three-hour drive. I couldn’t believe she was still alive and I had no idea how she ended up that far away, but in those moments, I did not care.” When Trist arrived at the shelter, and watched Jazzy walk towards her again, she couldn’t hold back her tears. Watch their touching reunion here:

Jazzy recognized her mom immediately, and her little tail started wagging uncontrollably. “She kind of went to sniff around, but came right back to me and gave me even more kisses," Trist said. "She would not leave my lap or my arms the whole car ride home, either.”

Maile Trist