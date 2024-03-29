Dog Returned To Shelter 30 Minutes After Being Adopted Because He's 'Too Big'

S’mores was staying at a shelter in the San Francisco Bay Area when his dream finally came true: He was adopted. He trotted out of the shelter with confidence and joy — and came sulking back when he was returned only 30 minutes later for being “too big.” Everyone at the shelter was shocked by this turn of events, and the S’mores story quickly spread to local rescuers, including Sarah Meiches, cofounder and president of Mutt Luv Rescue.

Mutt Luv Rescue

“We were completely flabbergasted with S'mores' story,” Meiches told The Dodo. “I mean, his reason for being returned 30 minutes after being adopted for being too big was too absurd … S'mores definitely didn't grow in size (or weight) in those 30 minutes from the time he left the shelter to the time he was brought back.” S’mores seemed so defeated when he came back to the shelter, and no one in the rescue community would stand seeing him spend even one more minute in his kennel.

Mutt Luv Rescue

“Within a few hours, we had an amazing foster step up and offer to open her heart and home to help him,” Meiches said. “Once we had a foster in place, we began putting together a plan to save this handsome boy from the shelter. We're grateful that we found a rescue to partner with to save him. Together with Not Your Average Rescue, we were able to find someone to pick up and transport S'mores to his foster. This goes to show that when we come together and work as one for the greater good, good things happen.”

Mutt Luv Rescue

After everything he’d been through, S’mores so was grateful to finally be out of the shelter environment. After a few nights in his foster home, it became clear that the poor pup had likely never lived inside a house before. He’d never had a real home, but with a little help and encouragement, he quickly learned the ropes and became a model house guest.

Mutt Luv Rescue

“S'mores is very smart, silly, happy, social and curious,” Meiches said. “He loves his training and learning new skills, going on hikes and adventures with his foster family, and cuddling. This handsome boy loves to be a part of the party, always. He loves to be by your side — whether it's at work or working out, cooking, brushing your teeth, or cuddling up on the couch (as your pillow!).”

Mutt Luv Rescue