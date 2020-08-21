3 min read Puppy Born With Tiny Mohawk Still Has It After All These Years Cutest bedhead ever 😍🐶

When Stanley was about 3 weeks old, a tiny mohawk suddenly showed up on top of his head. It looked like he had permanent bedhead and definitely gave him a very distinct look.

Megan Callahan

Megan Callahan and her husband brought Stanley home when he was 2 months old, the day they got home from their honeymoon in Hawaii. They even dressed him in an adorable Hawaiian shirt for the occasion. By then his mohawk had started to fade, and they figured it had just been a cute puppy thing that they would look back on and remember fondly.

Megan Callahan

But then, Stanley’s mohawk came back — and it hasn’t gone away since. Stanley’s mohawk is now super pronounced and impossible to miss. Everyone who meets him can’t help but notice it, and people often have trouble believing that his fur just naturally sits that way.

Megan Callahan

“When we took him out, strangers would come up to us and ask about his mohawk,” Callahan told The Dodo. “They even asked me if I styled it or cut it that way.”

Megan Callahan

Stanley’s favorite thing in the world is water, and he absolutely loves to swim. Even when he spends all day splashing around in the pool, his mohawk stays just as pronounced as ever. It’s his signature look, and it doesn’t seem like that’s ever going to change.

Megan Callahan

Stanely’s family loves to talk to him about his cute little mohawk, and always make sure to remind him that even though it’s a little different, it’s what makes him special.

Megan Callahan

Stanley and his mohawk are definitely very unique — and his family wouldn’t have him any other way.