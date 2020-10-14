2 min read Dog Walks Into Police Station And Convinces Cops To Let His Owner Go Free “[It’s] the first time I have handed over a prisoner to a dog.”

The other evening, police in the Dominican Republic arrested a man for reportedly breaking local curfew laws, which were put in place last month to address the coronavirus pandemic. But thanks to a faithful friend of the arrestee, he wasn’t held for long.

After the man was handcuffed and taken to the police station for processing, officers there watched as an unexpected visitor strolled through the doors to appeal for his release. It was the man’s dog — who, as it turns out, is an adorably persuasive advocate. Seeing how attached the pup was to his owner, authorities decided to let the man off with a warning rather than keep them apart.

“You know why I'm going to let him go? Because ... that dog came and told me [the man] was his. And that's why I'm going to let him go,” police colonel José Francisco De La Cruz Mercedes said. “[It’s] the first time I have handed over a prisoner to a dog.” The pup's plan had worked — and he couldn't have been happier.

