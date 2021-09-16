Dog Walker Finds A Mysterious Box With A Heartwarming Message On It

Last week, Kayley Drewitt was walking a dog in Ely Country Park when she stumbled across a cardboard box in the grass. Drewitt runs The Animal Ark Pet Services and spends a lot of time outside with her clients’ dogs — but she’d never seen anything like this in the park before. “I was curious at first,” Drewitt told The Dodo. “Once we had approached it and I read the message written on the side of it, I couldn’t believe it. I had never seen anything like that before.” “I thought it was an incredible gesture,” she added. “Something really heartwarming.”

Instagram/_the_animal_ark_

Written in Sharpie on the side of the box was a message reading: “I am too old to play with my favorite tennis balls now. But it would make me very happy to know that some younger doggies would have fun with them. Love from Jarvis.”

Instagram/_the_animal_ark_

The dog Drewitt was walking didn’t need to read the message to know exactly what to do. He stuck his nose in the box and pulled out a ball. “We played fetch for quite a while [and] he tried out lots of different balls,” Drewitt said.

Instagram/_the_animal_ark_

Drewitt was so touched by the sweet gesture that she snapped a few pictures of the box of donated balls and posted them on social media. “I wanted to thank [Jarvis’ owner] and make other dog owners aware of this lovely idea,” Drewitt said. Her social media post quickly gained attention, and Jarvis’ mom reached out to let Drewitt know how happy seeing other dogs playing with the balls made her feel. Jarvis, a cocker spaniel, is nearly 11 and has severe arthritis. He can't play like he used to, but his mom knew he'd want someone to enjoy his beloved tennis balls.

Kayley Drewitt