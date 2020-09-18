3 min read Dog Patiently Waits To Greet Garbage Truck Driver Every Week The sweetest routine ❤️️

Jett has always had a talent for making friends wherever he goes. And one of the 4-year-old German shepherd’s most meaningful relationships is with a garbage truck driver named Curt Stickley.



The two just seem to brighten each other’s day.

Derek Molter

A year ago, Derek Molter, Jett’s dad, was working in the yard when the garbage truck stopped in front of the house. “The driver got out and walked over to where Jett was laying and asked me if it was OK to give him a treat,” Molter told The Dodo. “Of course, I said yes and the friendship was born.”

The two pals have made it part of their weekly routine to visit whenever Stickley drives by on his route. “Every week, if I happen to be home, I let Jett out and he runs and sits on the grass, patiently waiting for his friend Curt to stop and bring him a treat,” Molter said.

Derek Molter

Recently, Molter was away on garbage day for two weeks in a row, meaning Jett couldn’t get outside to greet his friend.



It was clear that the pup missed Stickley, but Molter didn’t realize the feeling was mutual until he found a note in his mailbox.

Derek Molter

The note instructed him to “Look Inside,” and there he found four dog treats — making up for the missed visits. Molter was so touched by the gesture that he posted photos of it on Facebook, where they went viral.

Derek Molter