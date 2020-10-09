4 min read Obsessed Dog Finds Giant 'Stick' And Really Wants To Take It Home No stick is ever too big 💪

Ever since she was a puppy, Gaia has always been incredibly sweet and kind. Occasionally, she can get a little possessive — but only when it comes to sticks. Gaia has always been obsessed with sticks. Her life goal is to find a perfect stick every time she goes outside, and her dad is happy to help her with that goal.

Taylor Kononchuk

“She is very particular about what size sticks she likes … I can usually find one I know she’ll like and then she’ll proudly carry it for the duration of our walk,” Taylor Kononchuk, Gaia’s dad, told The Dodo. “She will yell (bark) at me if I don’t throw her stick but then when I try to get it she prances around me in circles playing keep-away.” When it comes to smaller sticks, Gaia is particular about size, but in terms of big sticks, her motto is definitely “the bigger, the better.” “She has always been a stick/ball hound,” Kononchuk said. “Basically any piece of wood I touch she becomes determined to pick up no matter how big.”

Taylor Kononchuk

Gaia and her dad were out on a walk recently when she suddenly stopped in her tracks. They had come across the biggest stick she’d ever seen, and she became determined to pick it up and bring it home. Of course, the stick was actually a fallen telephone pole.