Obsessed Dog Finds Giant 'Stick' And Really Wants To Take It Home
No stick is ever too big 💪
Ever since she was a puppy, Gaia has always been incredibly sweet and kind. Occasionally, she can get a little possessive — but only when it comes to sticks.
Gaia has always been obsessed with sticks. Her life goal is to find a perfect stick every time she goes outside, and her dad is happy to help her with that goal.
“She is very particular about what size sticks she likes … I can usually find one I know she’ll like and then she’ll proudly carry it for the duration of our walk,” Taylor Kononchuk, Gaia’s dad, told The Dodo. “She will yell (bark) at me if I don’t throw her stick but then when I try to get it she prances around me in circles playing keep-away.”
When it comes to smaller sticks, Gaia is particular about size, but in terms of big sticks, her motto is definitely “the bigger, the better.”
“She has always been a stick/ball hound,” Kononchuk said. “Basically any piece of wood I touch she becomes determined to pick up no matter how big.”
Gaia and her dad were out on a walk recently when she suddenly stopped in her tracks. They had come across the biggest stick she’d ever seen, and she became determined to pick it up and bring it home.
Of course, the stick was actually a fallen telephone pole.
Kononchuk couldn’t help but laugh as he watched Gaia try and fail to pick up the pole. All she wanted to do was carry it around proudly like all the other sticks she’s come across, but unfortunately, this one was just too big — and not really a stick at all, but Gaia’s dad didn’t have the heart to tell her that.
Finally, Gaia gave up and they continued on their walk. She moved on to trying to find more manageable, realistic sticks to carry around, but her dad still very much admired her determination when it came to the pole.
All Gaia wants in life is to carry around as many perfect sticks as possible, and her dad will make sure that she crushes that goal every step of the way.