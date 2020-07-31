3 min read Dog Can't Understand Why 'Man' Won't Throw The Ball For Him "He has been known to accost people for ages if he thinks they will throw a ball or stick for him."

Chester's favorite game is the furthest thing from complicated — he hands you his tennis ball, and you throw it for him. Got it? The fun-loving pup is hardly particular about who he picks to play fetch with. But unfortunately, Chester recently chose a partner who was particularly dense.

Debby Taylor

A couple of weeks back, Chester was out for a stroll with his owners along Watchet Harbor in England when he spotted someone sitting idle, appearing to have plenty of free time for a quick game of "toss the ball." That someone, however, was actually a statue of a seated fisherman. Chester evidently had no idea. While his family looked on, Chester proceeded to bait the statue into a game of fetch — not realizing the "man" wasn't nearly as spry as he looked.

Not one to give up so easily, Chester kept on trying. Here's that moment on video: