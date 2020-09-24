5 min read Dog Is Too Polite To Ask Cat To Get Out Of His Bed “Any night that she is in there he will come for my help" 😹❤️️

Ever since Cash was rescued 11 years ago, his trademark personality trait has always been that he is very, very polite. “Cash is the purest of hearts,” Novi Scott, Cash’s mom, told The Dodo. “He is known by all as a little gentleman. He will sit tight for small children who want an extended hug, and he asks for permission to sit on any couch, even though he’s been allowed for his entire life. He is the kind of dog who wouldn’t eat a steak on the floor unless I said it’s OK.”

Novi Scott

A few years ago, Cash’s family adopted a tiny kitten named Gertrude, and she immediately fell in love with her new big brother. Gertrude loves to follow Cash everywhere he goes, and the pair even go on hikes and outdoor adventures together. Cash has made it his job to always keep his tiny kitten sister happy and safe.

Novi Scott

“From day one she claimed Cash as her ‘papa dog,’ as we call him,” Scott said. “She wanted to do everything he did, and be everywhere he was. She sits like a dog, she begs like a dog, and she insists on coming out every morning for Cash’s pee, or else she will meow the entire time we are out without her.”

Novi Scott

Since Gertrude loves to do everything Cash does, she often takes naps in his bed. Cash usually doesn’t mind — until it’s time for bed, in which case he needs her to move so he can go to sleep. Cash is way too polite to ever try and tell his sister to move, though, so every single night, he comes to his mom and asks for her help.

“She would love nothing more than him to curl up next to her, but he would be too polite to try,” Scott said. “Any night that she is in there he will come for my help. He will just be staring at me until I clue in as to why and come assist in the removal of his sister.” Scott always agrees and follows Cash over to his bed. Once Gertrude has been safely removed, he’s able to curl up in there himself — and his sister usually ends up joining him back in there anyway.

Cash doesn’t mind. He just never wants to ask her to move initially. He loves her too much for that. “In reality, he could just lie down and she would happily move,” Scott said. “She would never hurt him.”

Novi Scott

Cash and Gertrude love each other so much and only ever want the other to be happy. They do whatever it takes to make that happen — and in Cash’s case, that means being very polite and considerate, even when he doesn’t need to be.