Dog Tied To Stop Sign Is Unsure Of Rescuers — Until He Gets His First Belly Rub

The other day, a woman in St. Louis, Missouri, spotted something strange while walking through her neighborhood. Tethered to the nearest stop sign was a dog, and his humans were nowhere to be found. She knelt down next to the dog and noticed that he was lifting his leg. With one gentle swipe across his tummy, the Good Samaritan realized that the pup was friendly — and that he loved belly rubs.

The woman caressed the loving but timid pit bull mix with one hand and dialed Stray Rescue of St. Louis (SRSL) with the other. Donna Lochmann, SRSL’s chief life saving officer, was happy to answer the call. When she got there, Lochmann found the pup — later named Campbell — on the sidewalk surrounded by a group of doting women. They’d unraveled him from the stop sign, but he still refused to get up.

The women told Lochmann just how affectionate the little guy was, but his sweet request still surprised her. “When I got up to him, he rolled over and stuck his leg up,” Lochmann told The Dodo. “I thought at first that there was something wrong with it, but he truly just wanted a belly rub.”

So, Lochmann and her rescue partner spent the next few minutes scratching Campbell’s tummy before attempting to lure him back to the car. “He was a really timid dog,” Lochmann said. “He was unsure about what was happening, but he definitely liked the belly rubs right off the bat.” When she realized that nothing could entice Campbell to move on his own, Lochmann scooped him up into her arms and carried him to her Jeep.

Lochmann took Campbell straight to the shelter, where a team of veterinarians gave him a clean bill of health. Then, the sweet boy was officially ready to experience life in a home for the first time. Campbell was matched with the perfect foster home a few days after his rescue. Today, the sweet boy can be found soaking up all the love and affection his foster family has to give. Not only does Campbell have a safe, warm place to sleep at night, but the happy boy now has access to cuddles on demand. And, for a dog as affectionate as Campbell, there’s truly nothing better than that.