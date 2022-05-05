Dog Teaches Scared Little Brother How To Swim In The Ocean

Swimming in the ocean didn’t come naturally to a little dog named Jeffrey. But with help from his big brother , Kevin, the scared pup overcame his fear like a pro.

Jeffrey and Kevin invited a couple other dog friends named Max and Finn to join them on a beach adventure day. A timid Jeffrey walked along the shore, watching as his brother and friends had fun splashing in the ocean water. It soon became clear that Jeffrey wanted to join them, but he needed some encouragement.

“Jeffrey was a little hesitant at first to get his paws wet,” the dog' mom, Elysse Gorney, told The Dodo. “But he saw Kevin charge right into the water with so much confidence that I think Jeffrey really noticed this. Next thing I know, Jeffrey is swimming right next to Kevin going after a tennis ball. It was awesome to watch.”

You can watch Kevin teach Jeffrey how to swim here: