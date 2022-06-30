Dog Stops Using His Leg In Show Of Solidarity With Owner On Crutches

This is Polo — a super sweet pup with a heart of pure gold. What he most definitely isn’t is just a fair-weather friend.

The other day, Polo’s owner, Steph Najar, had an accident. She ended up with an injured left foot and, as a result, will have to keep her weight off of it for a while.

It’s a hassle no one would ever take on willingly. But Polo’s not just anyone.

After seeing Najar limping around the house on her crutches, Polo began walking like this: