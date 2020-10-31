4 min read Dog Still Thinks She’s Small Enough To Use Her Sister As A Pillow “I think Frannie just likes the contact and doesn’t notice how big she is” ❤️️

When Frannie first met her baby sister Trixie, she immediately took her under her paw — literally. Frannie had just lost her two dog sisters months before and she was missing their company. Luckily, the little puppy was happy to cheer her up.

Jennifer Lewis

“Frannie was so happy to have a sister when Trixie came home that she initiated the first snuggles,” Jennifer Lewis, the dogs' mom, told The Dodo. “Frannie is only six months older than Trixie but Trixie always sees herself as the little sister.” From the very beginning, the two dogs loved to nap together — keeping each other warm all day long.

Jennifer Lewis

Nearly three years later, the two dogs still cuddle and spoon each other every day, even though Trixie has grown to be quite a bit bigger than her sister. “Trixie still climbs on top for naps as you can see,” Lewis said. “Frannie does love to cuddle with her so she will let her sleep on top for a while.” “I think Frannie just likes the contact and doesn’t notice how big she is,” she added.

Jennifer Lewis

The two pups sleep in bed with their parents every night, but during the day they love to snuggle on the couch …

Jennifer Lewis

… and on the chair…

Jennifer Lewis

... and on the footstool.

Jennifer Lewis

While the two dogs are as close as can be, their personalities couldn’t be more different. “Frannie loves to jump up on people’s laps even if they weren’t expecting it," Lewis said. "She also loves to play ball, she’s super smart and very agile. She is more of a worrier, though, and takes things more seriously. Trixie is a little party girl, fun-loving and just enjoys life.”

Jennifer Lewis