4 min read Dog Has Been Waiting Her Entire Life For Someone To Adopt Her She's been with a rescue for 7 years now 💔

Rupunzal was found in an abandoned house when she was just a puppy. She was taken in by Dogtoli Dogs Rescue Inc, and her rescuers there quickly set about the task of trying to find her a home. Since she was just a puppy, they figured it wouldn’t be hard to find her the right family sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, that was seven years ago, and Rupunzal is still looking for her forever family.

Dogtoli Dogs Rescue Inc

Rupunzal has now been with the rescue for most of her life, and they just can’t understand why the perfect family hasn’t found her yet. While she does need to be the only dog in her future home, which can make things tricky, she’s also the sweetest, most playful dog, and the right family has to be out there somewhere.

“She’s smart, determined, obedient, loving, sweet and energetic,” Michelle Benoit, of Dogtoli Dogs Rescue Inc, told The Dodo. “She loves to swim, play catch, learn, cuddle, play frisbee, run, do belly flops in pools, dance and wear clothes.”

Rupunzal has always loved to model and pose for the camera, and she loves dressing up in cute outfits and strutting her stuff for anyone who’s around to appreciate how cute she is. She’s so full of life and love, and her rescuers are still determined to find her the perfect home, even after all this time. “It’s very hard to find only dog homes,” Benoit said. “We have had some success but she is one of our rescue long time[r]s.”

Rupunzal needs to find a home where she’s the only dog, and ideally the only pet as well. She would do best in a home that has a fenced-in yard where she can run around and play whenever she wants, but other than that, she just needs a family to love her, who she can love right back. “A home that will love her and continue to play with her and allow her to have as many toys and bones in the house that she wants to play with,” Benoit said.

Everyone at Dogtoli Dogs Rescue Inc loves Rupunzal so much, and they can’t wait for the day that she’s finally adopted into her perfect home.

If you’re interested in adopting Rupunzal, you can contact Dogtoli Dogs Rescue Inc at dogtolidogsrescue.inc@yahoo.com.