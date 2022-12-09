Dog Steals The Same Ornament Off The Tree Every Day

Ryder has always loved every toy he’s come across. He’s very shy and cuddly by nature, and he loves hanging out with his mini companions. Each year, when his family puts up a Christmas tree, Ryder is a little confused as to why there are perfectly good toys hanging on a tree. He usually left them alone for the most part, though, until he met Eeyore. “He first noticed Eeyore on the tree last Christmas, but this year he became obsessed with it,” Lauren Chang, Ryder’s family member, told The Dodo.

Lauren Chang

Of all the ornaments hanging on the tree, Eeyore is Ryder’s favorite. Last year he managed to be OK with just admiring Eeyore from afar, but this year, he took their relationship to the next level. Whenever his family isn’t around, Ryder sneaks over to the tree and gently takes Eeyore down, so excited for a chance to hang out with his best friend.

“When he steals it, he just holds it in his mouth or brings it to his bed or the couch to take a nap,” Chang said. “He has only ever stolen Eeyore, even though there are similar stuffed ornaments on the tree.”

Lauren Chang

To Ryder, there’s something special about Eeyore. Even though his family always puts him back on the tree eventually, he cherishes every moment he gets to spend with his little Christmas buddy. “We don’t always take it away from him right away — sometimes he gets to sleep with it,” Chang said.

Lauren Chang

This Christmas, Ryder decided there was something special about Eeyore, and his family can’t wait to see if his love for the ornament will become a Christmas tradition.