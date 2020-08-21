3 min read Dog Stealing Food From Counter Has No Idea He's Being Watched "He is like a permanently mischievous toddler” 😂

This adorable dog named Luke is good at a lot of things — like making people who meet him smile. What Luke isn’t so good at, however, is being a sneak. But that doesn’t stop him from trying.

The other day, Luke’s owner, Traci Grimsley, was working on her computer in the kitchen when her pup evidently hatched a plan. There, on the kitchen counter, was a container of tasty food that Luke just had to have. And despite the fact that Grimsley was in the room, Luke went for it. “I was facing the opposite way, so he didn’t think I was paying attention,” Grimsley told The Dodo.

Here’s video of Luke’s not-so-sneaky sneak:

The pup had been caught red-pawed — and he knew it. “I wasn’t surprised that he tried to get the food, but I definitely didn’t think he’d be able to reach that far back!” Grimsley said. “I have to push everything back on the counter as far as I can.” Oh, Luke.