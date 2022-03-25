Dog Just Released From Hospital Is So Excited His Best Friend Came To Pick Him Up

When Samantha Zimmer and her fiancé, George Dix, saw a post on Facebook about two stray dogs, one of whom had been hit by a car, they immediately drove out to look for them. Zimmer and Dix volunteer as fosters for Lola's Lucky Day and knew they could help them, and just hoped the dogs would be willing to let them.

They drove around for a while and thought they might be lost — until they spotted the smaller dog, Corey, laying in the middle of the road, waiting for someone to come and help him and his friend, Matthew. Matthew was lying in a ditch, clearly injured and in need of help. Corey stayed nearby for hours, refusing to leave his friend until they were both rescued.

“We secured Corey first and then went to recover Matthew from the ditch,” Zimmer told The Dodo. “The ditch was holding water, so we had to slide him up further on the bank to get him out safely. When we approached him at first, his breathing was pretty normal and he was wagging his tail. We knew that he was grateful that we found him … It was a huge relief when we saw him wag his tail. We knew then that he was a fighter.”