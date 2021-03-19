3 min read Clever Dog Sneaks Into Pet Store And Makes Off With A Giant Bone The cutest little criminal 🐶

This is Agroveterinaria Los Paisas, a pet store and animal clinic in the town of Andalucia, Colombia. It’s also the scene of a rather adorable crime.

Victoria Andrea Viviana

The other day, Victoria Andrea Viviana was working in the shop, helping customers, when a certain someone evidently saw her distraction as a golden opportunity. It was a dog. A dog with a plan. While no one was looking, the dog quietly snuck into the store and slipped behind the counter. Then the object of his little mission became clear. He'd come to slyly steal a giant bone — but his getaway didn't go unnoticed. Here's that scene on video:

"I was surprised by the cunning with which the dog took the bone," Viviana told The Dodo. "One of our clients wanted to stop him, but he was very agile." The store had been robbed. But the culprit behind the crime was soon found out. It was the dog's own mom who turned him in.

Victoria Andrea Viviana

"[The woman who owns the dog] came in to pay for the bone he stole, but we obviously didn't take her money," Vivian said. "It is something that happened unexpectedly, and the dog was able to amuse many people who watched the video." In the end, there were no hard feelings. "The dog will always be welcome here," Vivian said, "as well as any other animal who wants to visit."