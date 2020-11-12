4 min read Woman Can't Find Her Dog Anywhere — Until She Checks The Food Container “I knew that crunching sound was her but I didn’t know where it was initially coming from."

Doodle is a super happy, loving tripod dog who is absolutely obsessed with food. Her family has to keep an eye on her when she’s around food, because she’s always on a mission to try and steal it. One day, Doodle’s mom was doing laundry when she suddenly realized that she had no idea where Doodle was.

Brandy Stenzel

“I first noticed she was missing after I didn’t see her next to me which she’s normally pretty close to me when I’m home,” Brandy Stenzel, Doodle’s mom, told The Dodo. For the next half hour, Stenzel searched everywhere for Doodle. She ran all around the house, searching from top to bottom, and even checked outside to see if she’d somehow escaped. She was at a loss and starting to panic — when suddenly, she heard a crunching sound. “I knew that crunching sound was her but I didn’t know where it was initially coming from,” Stenzel said. Finally, the crunching sound led her to the food bin, and there was Doodle. She had somehow squeezed herself inside and was very happily eating to her heart’s content.

Brandy Stenzel

The lid had shut behind her, and while Doodle could have easily pushed it off and hopped out again, she was enjoying herself way too much. If her mom hadn’t found her, she may have never stopped eating. “The food bin was hinged on one side so she easily could have hopped right out if she wanted to, but she’s a pork chop so she didn’t want to,” Stenzel said.

Brandy Stenzel

As soon as Doodle saw her mom, she knew she was in trouble, but of course, it was still worth it. “She knew she got caught so when that happens she puts her ears back and it makes her look like Dobby the house elf of ‘Harry Potter,’” Stenzel said.

Brandy Stenzel