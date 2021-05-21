4 min read Pics Of Dog Celebrating At Beach Are Pure Joy It's his favorite place in the world 🌈

Narcos first discovered the beach when he was only 3 months old, and he loved it immediately. He loved running across the sand dunes, playing in the waves and digging and rolling all around, and his mom, Euphémie Brindejonc, knew she was definitely going to have to keep taking him back to the beach whenever she could. “[He loves] running after the seagulls, sniffing in the dunes, swimming when it's hot and meeting friends,” Brindejonc told The Dodo.

Euphémie Brindejonc

One of Narcos’ favorite games to play on the beach is fetch, and he gets really, really into it. He leaps as high into the air as he can to have the best possible chance of catching the ball — and when he’s already covered in water and sand, it’s really quite the sight to see.

Euphémie Brindejonc

Narcos’ mom started photographing him during their beach-time fetch sessions when she realized how wonderfully ridiculous he looked flying through the air, and the photos are pretty darn perfect.

Euphémie Brindejonc

He really does look like he’s jumping for joy, his long fur flying in the wind. Narcos has so much enthusiasm running through him whenever he’s at the beach, and that definitely comes through loud and clear in all of the photos his mom takes. “Most of the pictures I take are during the play sessions,” Brindejonc said. “He always gives it his best shot — he has a blast!”

Euphémie Brindejonc

Brindejonc started posting Narcos’ incredible flying-through-the-air photos online for everyone else to enjoy, too, and the entire internet has gotten such a kick out of them.

Euphémie Brindejonc

“I think 100 percent of people laugh. The long ears and all his weightless hair — it's pretty funny to see,” Brindejonc said. “He puts so much into it that you can't help but smile.”

Euphémie Brindejonc

Narcos loves the beach so much — and flying through the air covered in water and sand is his favorite way of showing it.

You can follow Narcos on Instagram and TikTok