Dog Shares The Sweetest Routine With Homeless Man Who Visits Her Each Day

A person needn’t have much in terms of material possessions to offer the greatest gift of all — a warm and loving heart. Just ask this dog named Mimi.

Mimi lives in Brazil with her owner, Edna Kobori. There, the sweet dog has formed an adorable routine with a man who, in the eyes of some, has very little to offer. Mimi knows they’re wrong. His name is Sebastião. Every day, he stops to deliver joy to Mimi. “Mr. Sebastião, a homeless man, can’t pass by my street without talking to Mimi,” Kobori said. “She knows who loves animals.” Here’s a video of one such visit: