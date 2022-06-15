Dog Shamelessly Breaks Commandment In Middle Of Church Service

Dog is good — even if he, from time to time, falls a tad short of perfection. But the congregation at this church in Colombia certainly isn’t about to hold that against this pup.

Parroquia Jesús Obrero de Nazareth de Nobsa

Earlier this month, smack-dab in the middle of a service at Parroquia Jesús Obrero de Nazareth, in the town of Nobsa, an unexpected churchgoer decided to make a rather bold appearance. It was a random dog who wandered inside and approached the altar. But he wasn’t there to atone. No, he did quite the opposite. Seeing a loaf of bread, set out as part of the ceremony, the pup decided to steal it. Here’s that moment on video:

Dodo Shows Comeback Kids Family Stops At Nothing To Help Their Great Dane Run