Dog Sees Someone Approaching From The Distance — Then Realizes She Knows Him

When it comes to true friendship, time spent apart can do little to weaken the bonds of affection and love — but instead, it makes meeting again all the more special.

Recently, Reddit user iamnotvalhalla shared a touching video capturing the moment his dog finally reunites with her friend Shiloh after spending seven long months apart. The meeting had been arranged by the dogs' owners, of course, so it came as the most delightful surprise.

But even before Shiloh emerged fully into view after approaching from the distance, iamnotvalhalla's pup seemed to sense she might know him — until the joyful moment any doubt was erased: