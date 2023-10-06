Dog Sees Actor Playing Dead And Decides To Join In, Too

Earlier this week, a team of first responders and medical students convened, for training purposes, at a square in Puerto Montt, Chile. It was the scene of a staged accident — a mock collision between a vehicle and a cyclist. An actor playing the cyclist was laid out on the ground, feigning injury as part of the simulation. But soon, someone unexpected decided to join in, too.

Jaramillo Pame

Turns out, a beloved local dog named Gigante had apparently caught wind of the demonstration underway in the square — and soon the faux-grim scenario took an oddly adorable turn. As if taking a cue from the “injured” actor, Gigante plopped down beside her and played dead, as well.

Best of all, Gigante’s acting paid off. As first responders treated the scripted crash victim, they didn’t neglect to attend to him with pets in the process.

Jaramillo Pame

For those familiar with Gigante, like animal advocate Jaramillo Pame, seeing him join in wasn’t so surprising.

Jaramillo Pame