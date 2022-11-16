Dog Searches For Mom's Keys After She Loses Them On Walk

Enzo has always had a knack for finding things. So when his mom recently lost her keys while on a walk around their home in Sweden, Enzo knew there was no need to panic — he was on the case. “[I] thought I’d be looking for them myself,” Enzo’s mom, Caroline, who asked that her last name not be used, told The Dodo. “When I realized I could let Enzo have a go.”

As she watched her dog diligently sniff the roadside, Caroline wasn’t sure if he’d manage to locate such a small item among the tall grass. But then, miraculously, she saw Enzo happily trotting back towards her, the keys jingling from his mouth.

As usual, Enzo didn’t expect anything in return — he was just happy to help. “He doesn’t ask for treats or anything when he finds things,” Caroline said. “I think he gets rewarded from the actual work, and to some extent my happiness, telling him how proud I am of him.”

You can watch Enzo search for the keys here:

While Enzo is happy to help his mom in physical ways, he’s great at providing emotional support, too. After losing her beloved Dalmatian, Aston, in 2019, Caroline worried she would never fill the hole left in her heart. But then Enzo came along. “[Enzo] has definitely brought me back and up again,” Caroline said. “We have that same strong and unique bond as I shared with Aston, but in a very different way … with Enzo I feel the best is yet to come.”

