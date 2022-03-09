Dog Takes A Moment To Say A Heartfelt Goodbye To The Last Snow Of The Season

Ever since the day his family brought him home, Storm has been obsessed with snow. He gets so excited for winter every year and spends the entirety of it frolicking in the snow as much as he possibly can.

“In the winter, he spends 50 percent of his day outside in the snow and refuses to come inside,” Stephanie Larson, Storm’s mom, told The Dodo. “Much of the time, he is covered in snowballs and completely soggy by the time we can force him to come in. He is always extremely morose at the beginning of spring … He definitely holds onto winter as long as he can.”

As soon as Storm’s parents realized just how much he loves snow, they started creating a snow pile for him on the deck every winter. That way, even if the snow on the grass started to melt, his snow adventures would be able to last a little bit longer in the huge, fluffy pile.

Recently, the weather in Michigan was getting a little warmer. Larson knew Storm’s snow pile on the deck wasn’t going to last much longer — and apparently, Storm sensed it, too. “He noticed right away since there was no longer snow on any other parts of the deck and minimal snow to walk in on our walks,” Larson said.

The snow pile had been there in some form or another since December. Storm had been playing with it all winter long, and sadly, it was finally time to say goodbye. As the pile melted bit by bit, Storm spent the day with it. He rolled on it and snuggled up against it, dramatically saying goodbye to his beloved winter.

Finally, the pile melted and was completely gone — but luckily for Storm, it didn’t stay gone for long. “It did fully melt on the fifth, but the following Monday we got snow, so now it's back,” Larson said.

The pile is currently very small, but that’s OK. Storm treasures every moment he gets to spend with snow and very much wishes he could play in it all year round. His family does set up ice baths for him outside in the summer — but it’s not quite the same. “Some [people] have demanded we move to a climate where it is cold year-round, like Antarctica,” Larson said.