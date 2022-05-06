Dog Runs The Same Path So Often He Eventually Leaves A Trail

Scooby’s family adopted him around 15 years ago when he was just a few months old. He came wandering out of their garage one day when they came back from grocery shopping, and after scanning him for a microchip and finding none, they decided to make him a member of their family. Ever since then, Scooby has been obsessed with everyone in his family and makes that known to them every day. “He is loyal,” Brian Peter, Scooby’s dad, told The Dodo. “We spend a lot of time outside, and he is always by our side shadowing us no matter what we are doing.”

Brian Peter

Peter and his family live on a property that originally belonged to his great-grandparents. He, his wife and their kids live in one house and his parents live in another, and in order to make sure he gets to spend time with everyone, Scooby travels back and forth between the two houses almost every day. He always takes the same route — and has walked it so many times that he’s left a permanent path indented in the grass.

Brian Peter

“I first started to notice it in the summer of 2020 after cutting grass one day,” Peter said. “Since then, it slowly started to become a small trench. I thought it was funny. I knew he was a creature of habit.” The path is a visual representation of how much Scooby loves spending time with all the members of his family, and they love seeing it there every day and watching Scooby run back and forth along it.

Brian Peter

“Since my parents are retired, and spend about 85 percent of their waking hours on their back porch, he spends a lot of time there,” Peter said. “[Scooby] has his own recliner on their back porch. So, he is there pretty much all day while my wife and I are at work and the kids are at school. He will come back to our house when we get home … He doesn't have a set schedule of any kind that I've noticed. I would say he goes back and forth on his path several times a day. He likes to patrol around the property.” Scooby will go off his path occasionally, but for the most part, he sticks to it. He knows exactly where it’s going to take him, into the arms of his loving family, so he’s never had a reason not to follow it.