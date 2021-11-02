Dog Refuses To Be Picked Up And Demands 'Elevator' Treatment Instead

Madi is 11 years old, and everyone who knows her is very clear on one thing — that Madi knows exactly what she wants and will never, ever settle for anything else. “She’s very particular and only likes a few select people in her life,” Serena Hodson, Madi’s mom, told The Dodo. “One second she is cute and wants all the cuddles in the world, and the next second she wants absolutely nothing to do with you. She’s pretty sassy and will have an attitude if something doesn’t go her way!”

Serena Hodson

Madi definitely has a lot of opinions, but her strongest one is her stance on being picked up. She absolutely hates it, and refuses to let it happen whenever she can help it. Unfortunately, Madi is a super tiny dog, so picking her up is pretty impossible to avoid. She loves hanging out on the bed or the couch with her mom, but can’t get up there on her own. Her mom used to just put a blanket over her whenever she lifted her up so that she couldn’t bite her, but that method kind of broke her heart — so she was super grateful when her dad came up with the elevator method. Now, whenever Madi wants to get onto the bed or couch, her mom will put a pillow on the floor so that Madi can hop on and be lifted to her destination, just like an elevator.

Dodo Shows Odd Couples

Serena Hodson

“It’s funny because Madi doesn’t know any tricks or even how to sit on command, but somehow he was able to communicate with her that if she wanted up on the couch or bed that she needed to sit on the pillow to be lifted up,” Hodson said. “It is really cute, because she gets really excited to be lifted up and will prance around the room because she can’t control her excitement.”

Serena Hodson

Sometimes Hodson will use Madi’s bed instead of a pillow, and that works just as well. As long as Madi isn’t actually being held, she has no complaints. Very occasionally, she’s OK with being held, but it absolutely has to be under the right circumstances. “Sometimes she will let me carry her if I very slowly hover my hand under her belly and kneel down so she isn’t being lifted up to my height,” Hodson said. "Either way, Madi has gotten a lot better with accepting being held, she just prefers the ‘elevator’ method."

Serena Hodson

Madi is a very tiny dog with a very large personality, and even though she’s definitely feisty, her family wouldn’t have her any other way.